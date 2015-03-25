 
Luton V Newport County at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

28 September 2017 04:43
Luton boss Nathan Jones hoping for good news on the injury front

Luton manager Nathan Jones is hopeful some of his injury concerns will ease in time for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two visit of Newport.

Defenders Alan McCormack and Johnny Mullins, midfielders Andrew Shinnie and Lawson D'Ath and forward Elliot Lee all missed the midweek draw at Morecambe, but Jones believes at least two of the players could be fit to feature against the Exiles.

Midfielder Luke Berry will definitely sit out the fixture as he completes a three-game ban, while Pelly Ruddock serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

Teenage striker Aaron Jarvis, signed from non-league Basingstoke on transfer deadline day, will be hoping for more action after making his Hatters debut as a late substitute on Tuesday.

Newport will be without midfielder Reece Cole who is set to undergo surgery.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Sky Bet Championship club Brentford, aggravated a knee problem in a friendly win over Forest Green last week.

Striker Marlon Jackson is missing again with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

But defenders Mark O'Brien and David Pipe are both expected to recover from knocks which forced them off in the midweek win at Crawley.

Source: PAR

