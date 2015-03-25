Luton V Coventry at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

Luton missing suspended Sheehan for Coventry clashLuton will be without suspended defender Alan Sheehan when they host Coventry in Sky Bet League Two.The Irishman picked up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend's draw at Crawley and serves a one-match ban.With Sheehan absent, manager Nathan Jones could recall Johnny Mullins to his starting line-up.Defender Alan McCormack (groin) remains out for the league leaders, while forward Elliot Lee and winger Luke Gambin are pushing for starts.Coventry have received good news on Jodi Jones.Jones limped out of last week's 0-0 draw with Colchester due to a dead leg, but he resumed training on Monday and will be fit to feature at Kenilworth Road.Midfielder Tony Andreu is the only absentee after suffering a serious knee injury last month that will sideline him for the rest of the season.Boss Mark Robins on the club's official website: "It is good to have Ryan Haynes back and now it is just Andreu with his long-term problem."

Source: PAR

