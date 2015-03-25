 
  1. Football
  2. Luton Town

Luton V Coventry at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

27 October 2017 03:10
Luton missing suspended Sheehan for Coventry clash

Luton will be without suspended defender Alan Sheehan when they host Coventry in Sky Bet League Two.

The Irishman picked up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend's draw at Crawley and serves a one-match ban.

With Sheehan absent, manager Nathan Jones could recall Johnny Mullins to his starting line-up.

Defender Alan McCormack (groin) remains out for the league leaders, while forward Elliot Lee and winger Luke Gambin are pushing for starts.

Coventry have received good news on Jodi Jones.

Jones limped out of last week's 0-0 draw with Colchester due to a dead leg, but he resumed training on Monday and will be fit to feature at Kenilworth Road.

Midfielder Tony Andreu is the only absentee after suffering a serious knee injury last month that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Boss Mark Robins on the club's official website: "It is good to have Ryan Haynes back and now it is just Andreu with his long-term problem."

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as