Luton V Colchester at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

17 August 2017 06:19
Luton set for double boost ahead of Colchester clash

Luton could welcome both Danny Hylton and James Justin back into league action against Colchester.

The Hatters opened the season in style with an 8-2 win over Yeovil but lost their last outing at Barnet.

Hylton and Justin returned from respective leg and hamstring problems to play 45 minutes apiece in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham's Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday having previously not featured this season.

The return to fitness of Hylton is particularly timely given Luton sold fellow striker Isaac Vassell to Birmingham earlier in the week.

Colchester will assess defender Cole Kpekawa, who suffered a blow to the head in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Stevenage and was taken off early in the second half.

Tom Eastman could feature again following the defender's earlier-than-expected return against Boro from an ankle problem, but new loan signing Kyel Reid (ankle) is a fresh injury doubt for U's boss John McGreal.

Midfielder Doug Loft, who has been nursing a rib problem, came off the bench and could be involved again.

Foward Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Ben Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation, while winger Dion Sembie-Ferris has left the club by mutual consent.

Source: PAR

