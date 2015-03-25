Luton V Chesterfield at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

Alan McCormack faces late fitness test for LutonLuton will give a late fitness test to experienced midfielder Alan McCormack ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash with managerless Chesterfield.McCormack was forced off during the first half of last weekend's win at Wycombe and has been suffering with fatigue, according to manager Nathan Jones.Captain Scott Cuthbert is hoping for a recall to the Hatters' defence after coming off the bench to score at Adams Park following a game out through suspension.Midfielder Lawson D'Ath is a long-term absentee and remains sidelined with an ankle problem.Bradley Barry is the latest Chesterfield player to be suspended this season.The defender became the fourth Spireite to be sent off during last weekend's home defeat to Accrington - a loss that saw Gary Caldwell sacked as manager just hours afterwards, and he will now serve a three-match ban.Director of recruitment and development Guy Branston has been installed as caretaker boss and he has confirmed that defender Ian Evatt and forward Delial Brewster, both left out by Caldwell in recent weeks, come back into contention.Reece Mitchell has not featured since August 12 but Branston has been impressed with the forward in training and he too could return to the squad as Chesterfield, who have lost seven of their 10 games this season in all competitions, look for only a second win of the campaign.

Source: PAR

