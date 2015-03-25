Luton V Cambridge Utd at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

Luton's top scorer James Collins could miss Cambridge clash through injuryLuton striker James Collins is a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two match with Cambridge due to a leg injury.Collins, who has scored nine goals so far this season, limped off during the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham, and despite training throughout the week, boss Nathan Jones insists he will not risk their top goalscorer.Elliot Lee and Harry Cornick will battle for Collins' place in attack if the 26-year-old is not fit enough.Defender Johnny Mullins and midfielder Alan McCormack could be contention after recovering from ankle and groin problems respectively.Cambridge will be without their own top goalscorer Uche Ikpeazu for the trip to Kenilworth Road as the striker serves a one-match ban.The 22-year-old collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Accrington last week with George Maris set to replace Ikpeazu in the starting line-up.Midfielder Maris missed the clash with Stanley through suspension after being sent off in the FA Cup first-round victory over Sutton.Jabo Ibehre will lead the line with Maris and Jeavani Brown likely to be in support, while forward striker Ade Azeez is the only long-term absentee with a knee ligament injury.

Source: PAR

