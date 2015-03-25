Luton 0-3 Coventry - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Coventry beat 10-man Luton to knock the Hatters off top spotLuton were knocked off top spot after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Coventry.The hosts went close first, with James Collins volleying over, before Coventry were inches away from an opener when Liam Kelly's 45-yard effort hit the bar.Coventry ended their four-game scoring drought after 17 minutes when Marc McNulty's bullet header from Jodi Jones' cross beat Luton goalkeeper Marek Stech.In the second period, Luton's Harry Cornick blasted over while Glen Rea made a crucial goal-line clearance to prevent Jordan Ponticelli from doubling City's advantage.Danny Hylton was denied by Lee Burge on the hour mark and then rifled over after a quickfire break, while substitute Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was off target too.Luke Berry then missed a golden chance, firing at Burge, with Hylton failing to beat the keeper from five yards as well.However, in stoppage time, Rea was sent off after bringing down McNulty and Jordan Shipley crashed home the-free kick.The Sky Blues then had a third when Duckens Nazon raced clear to beat Stech.

