 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Lukaku reveals his mind is made up regarding his future

06 June 2017 09:39

Romelu Lukaku's future should become clearer in the coming days after the Everton striker revealed both he and his agent know his next move.

The Belgium international striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, rejected a new contract offer from the Toffees in March and speculation has been rife as to his next destination.

A return to Chelsea has been mooted, while his former boss Jose Mourinho is also thought to want the striker at Manchester United.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are the latest club linked to the 24-year-old, who admits a decision has been made.

Speaking after Belgium's 2-1 win against the Czech Republic on Monday, Lukaku told Sky Sports News: "My agent knows what is going to happen, I know what I want to do. Whatever happens, you guys (the media) will know."

Source: PA

