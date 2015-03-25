Luka Modric believes Real Madrid will dominate European football for some time

Luka Modric believes Real Madrid are set to dominate European football for some time yet.

Real claimed their third Champions League title in four seasons by brushing aside Juventus 4-1 at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night.

By doing so, Real were crowned kings of Europe for a record 12th time and became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era.

"It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever," Modric said. " I think we feel that we are an amazing team.

"We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future.

"It is difficult to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

"We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality.

"This is only a positive thing for the team."

Mario Mandzukic's stunning strike cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's 20th-minute opener for Juventus to reach the break at 1-1.

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo's second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real.

And Croatia playmaker Modric, who brilliantly set up Ronaldo's second goal, was quick to pay tribute to manager Zinedine Zidane.

The former France star has won the Champions League twice in his 17 months in charge and overseen Real's first LaLiga and European Cup double since the 1957-58 season.

"If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way," Modric said.

"He said at half-time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal.

"We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. It was crucial for our performance in the second half."

Zidane praised his players after becoming the first manager to retain the European title since Arrigo Sacchi accomplished the feat with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

"Nobody has won two Champions League twice in a row and we did it," Zidane said. " We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid, for me, for the players, for our families.

"But at the same time we know that next year is going to be much more difficult and we will have to work harder.

" I'm not going to confirm that I'm going to stay here my whole life, that just doesn't happen. But I've got a year left on my contract and I think I'm going to be here next year."

Juventus' defeat was the seventh time they had lost in the final - a competition record.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon turns 40 during next season's competition and defender Andrea Barzagli was 36 last month.

But Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said it was not the end of the road for his side.

"No I don't think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all," Allegri said.

"Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year.

"They still have lots to give this club. But we can improve the team."

Source: PA

