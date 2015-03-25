 
Luis Garcia in â€˜ghost goalâ€™ throwback for Halloween

31 October 2017 02:22

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia might have just won Halloween.

The Spaniard is best remembered on Merseyside for his ‘ghost goal’ in 2005, when his shot was ruled to have crossed the line in the Reds’ 1-0 semi-final win against Chelsea at Anfield, much to the anger of the Blues players and then manager Jose Mourinho.

And to celebrate October 31 this year, the 39-year-old dressed up as a ghost and uploaded a picture to Twitter of him sat reading the programme from that second leg on May 3.

Garcia’s effort was the only goal of the two-legged tie and Liverpool went on to beat AC Milan on penalties in the final, while Chelsea would have to wait another seven years to finally get their hands on the trophy.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

