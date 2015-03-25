 
Luis Figo: Ronaldoâ€™s return can kick-start Real Madridâ€™s season

12 October 2017 10:31

Luis Figo believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s return from a five-match ban can help kick-start Real Madrid’s season.

After seven games, the defending champions are fifth in LaLiga, seven points behind their rivals Barcelona. Ronaldo has served his five-match suspension after pushing the referee in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup in August and Figo feels his return can get Madrid’s season back on track.

“Of course, he’s a very important player for the team,” Figo said. “He was out five games and the team missed his goals and his contribution.

“Now everything is settled and I think the team is going for the goals they had in the beginning of the season.

“They started well, they won two competitions (the Supercopa and UEFA Super Cup) and now in the league they’re trying to come back from some draws and (recover) some points to Barcelona.

“The season is long, to win the league you have to be really consistent. Of course, all the teams have their ups and downs and I’m looking forward to seeing Madrid in the top (places).”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

