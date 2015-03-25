LMA boss rejects idea older managers are blocking next generation

Older bosses are not blocking the progress of the next generation, according to the head of the League Managers Association.

Chief executive Richard Bevan revealed the amount of older managers has fallen over the last decade.

David Moyes, 54, replaced Slaven Bilic at West Ham this month after he oversaw Sunderland's relegation last season and lost 28 of his 43 games in charge.

The Scot's appointment was questioned as he also failed to last the season at Manchester United in 2013-14 and was later sacked by Real Sociedad as they battled relegation, despite 11 strong years at Everton.

Roy Hodgson, 70, was appointed at Crystal Palace in September while Sam Allardyce, 63, held talks with Everton but Bevan insisted the same names are not a problem.

He told Press Association Sport: "When I started nine or 10 years ago there were over 20 managers in senior positions over the age of 60. Today there are three.

"But it's a very good point. David Moyes is a very successful, capable manager who has been working in the business for many years. He has over 800 matches of experience and a 42 per cent win ratio. Not many managers have achieved that.

"His organisational and technical skills are something I'm sure, when West Ham were looking to appoint a manager, they looked at.

"From the younger managers we have just under 60 managers under the age of 50 so that number has grown and that's probably reflective of many industries.

"Only the elite are probably in that (merry-go-round) category and that would be the same in any business, sport or industry you could look at.

"The reality is 60 per cent of first-time managers don't get a second opportunity. It takes over two years to get back into work and when you're out of work it's a big impact on your families, looking at the career pathway and seeing what you can do.

"It's a very frustrating situation for many managers and coaches who are out of work but it's a very serious and competitive business."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.