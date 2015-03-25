 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris set for two-week injury lay-off â€“ Deschamps

02 November 2017 07:42

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be out for two weeks with an adductor injury, France manager Didier Deschamps has claimed.

Deschamps told a media conference on Thursday that Lloris suffered the injury in Tottenham’s memorable 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Tottenham have yet to comment on the claim, but Deschamps was quoted by L’Equipe as saying: “He has undergone tests this morning, he’ll be out for at least a fortnight.”

Were that to be true, he would miss Tottenham’s meeting with Crystal Palace this weekend, France’s friendlies with Wales and Germany and be a huge doubt for the North London derby on November 18.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely address the situation at his pre-Palace press conference on Friday.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as