 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool's owners rule out sale of Philippe Coutinho

11 August 2017 10:23

Liverpool's owners have ruled out accepting any bids for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, seemingly ending the prospect of a move to Barcelona.

The Catalans are understood to have had two bids turned down for the Brazil international, the second in the region of £90million.

But in a statement, owners Fenway Sports Group backed up manager Jurgen Klopp's public stance by saying: "We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer (transfer) window closes."

Source: PA

