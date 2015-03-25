Liverpool V Southampton at Anfield : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Liverpool have virtually fully-fit squad for Southampton clashLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Southampton.Adam Lallana returns after a three-month lay off with a thigh injury, while fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has recovered from a similar problem which forced him to miss their last Premier League match and England's two friendlies.Forward Sadio Mane has trained after reporting a slight hamstring problem on his return from international duty and Klopp will make a late decision on his availability.Mario Lemina is set to be Southampton's only absentee for the trip to Anfield.The former Juventus midfielder remains sidelined with an ankle injury which has kept him out of the last two matches.Northern Ireland's Steven Davis, Republic of Ireland's Shane Long and Italy's Manolo Gabbiadini are all available despite failing to qualify for next summer's World Cup.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker