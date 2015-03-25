Liverpool V Southampton at Anfield : Match Preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Southampton.
Adam Lallana returns after a three-month lay off with a thigh injury, while fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has recovered from a similar problem which forced him to miss their last Premier League match and England's two friendlies.
Forward Sadio Mane has trained after reporting a slight hamstring problem on his return from international duty and Klopp will make a late decision on his availability.
Mario Lemina is set to be Southampton's only absentee for the trip to Anfield.
The former Juventus midfielder remains sidelined with an ankle injury which has kept him out of the last two matches.
Northern Ireland's Steven Davis, Republic of Ireland's Shane Long and Italy's Manolo Gabbiadini are all available despite failing to qualify for next summer's World Cup.
Source: PAR