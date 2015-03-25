Liverpool V Man City at Anfield : Match Preview

Salah fit for City clash but Sturridge sits outLiverpool top scorer Mohamed Salah has recovered from a groin injury and will be available to face Manchester City on Sunday.Striker Daniel Sturridge is back in training after a muscle problem which has sidelined him for a month but is not in contention for the weekend.Midfielder Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and Alberto Moreno (ankle) are still recovering from their injuries with the latter closer to a comeback, although not in time for this weekend.Vincent Kompany will likely remain sidelined for the trip to Anfield.City's skipper is yet to feature in 2018 due to a calf problem and manager Pep Guardiola confirmed he is still struggling for full fitness.Gabriel Jesus (knee) went to Barcelona for his injury this week and Guardiola, who remains without Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Phil Foden (ankle), anticipates having his Brazilian striker back training in two-to-three weeks.

