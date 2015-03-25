Liverpool V Leicester at Anfield : Match Preview

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains unavailable for his side's home game against Leicester.
Henderson missed the Boxing Day win over Swansea with a hamstring injury and no date has been put on his return.
Left-back Alberto Moreno could miss another three games with ankle trouble, Nathaniel Clyne is still sidelined by back trouble and forward Daniel Sturridge is a doubt after illness.
Leicester's Daniel Amartey is available after he was banned for Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat at Watford.
The utility man was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in 16 minutes in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Manchester United but is back although Robert Huth (ankle), Danny Simpson (hamstring) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out for boss Claude Puel.
Midfielder Adrien Silva remains unregistered following the late arrival of his paperwork on transfer deadline day in the summer but will be available next month.
