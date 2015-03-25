Liverpool V Everton at Anfield : Match Preview

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno out for up to six weeks with ankle injuryLiverpool left-back Alberto Moreno could be sidelined for potentially up to six weeks with an ankle injury.The defender will be assessed by a second specialist over the weekend but the fear is the problem, sustained in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow, could keep him out until the new year.James Milner is likely to fill the vacancy for Sunday's Merseyside derby at home to Everton while captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after sitting out in midweek.Phil Jagielka is set to return to the Everton squad.The defender missed the Premier League victories over West Ham and Huddersfield but is fit again, although he and Michael Keane may have to settle for spots on the bench after back-to-back clean sheets.James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie are back in training and nearing returns but both will be given run-outs for the under-23 side before being considered for the first team.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.