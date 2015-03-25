 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool V Everton at Anfield : Match Preview

08 December 2017 03:19
Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno out for up to six weeks with ankle injury

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno could be sidelined for potentially up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

The defender will be assessed by a second specialist over the weekend but the fear is the problem, sustained in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow, could keep him out until the new year.

James Milner is likely to fill the vacancy for Sunday's Merseyside derby at home to Everton while captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after sitting out in midweek.

Phil Jagielka is set to return to the Everton squad.

The defender missed the Premier League victories over West Ham and Huddersfield but is fit again, although he and Michael Keane may have to settle for spots on the bench after back-to-back clean sheets.

James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie are back in training and nearing returns but both will be given run-outs for the under-23 side before being considered for the first team.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.