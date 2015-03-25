Liverpool V Chelsea at Anfield : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Liverpool's Emre Can could miss Chelsea clash with muscle problemLiverpool midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield due to a muscle problem.Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive match this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be involved this time.Joel Matip (knock) may make his return to action after missing the last two games.Wing-back Victor Moses is available following a six-week absence.Moses has been out with a hamstring injury since the October 14 loss at Crystal Palace and is expected to begin as a substitute against another of his former clubs, having spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Anfield.Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen are expected to return in place of Willian and David Luiz as boss Antonio Conte rotates his options, with striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (undisclosed) out.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker