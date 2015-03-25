 
Liverpool V Chelsea at Anfield : Match Preview

24 November 2017 08:01
Liverpool's Emre Can could miss Chelsea clash with muscle problem

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield due to a muscle problem.

Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive match this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be involved this time.

Joel Matip (knock) may make his return to action after missing the last two games.

Wing-back Victor Moses is available following a six-week absence.

Moses has been out with a hamstring injury since the October 14 loss at Crystal Palace and is expected to begin as a substitute against another of his former clubs, having spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Anfield.

Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen are expected to return in place of Willian and David Luiz as boss Antonio Conte rotates his options, with striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (undisclosed) out.

Source: PAR

