 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool set to sign Chelsea's England Under-20 striker Dom Solanke

30 May 2017 12:24

Liverpool have won the race to sign Chelsea youth team striker Dom Solanke after beating off competition from a number of Premier League clubs, Celtic and RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has allowed his contract to run down at the champions after failing to agree terms on a new deal and Press Association Sport understands he has opted to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

A fee, possibly in the region of £2million to £3million, for Solanke will be decided by a tribunal and the player, who has agreed a contract under £20,000-a-week, will initially go into the club's under-23 side.

Klopp used a number of the under-23s squad - such as Sheyi Ojo, Ovie Ejaria, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Wilson and Ben Woodburn - in the first team last season and is keen for that group to be more competitive to supplement the senior squad and also play in cup matches as they now have Champions League football to contend with.

Solanke, who is currently part of Paul Simpson's squad for the Under-20s World Cup in South Korea, made his senior debut for Chelsea at the age of 17 in 2014 but has failed to break through since and spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

It is believed negotiations over his contract at Stamford Bridge faltered over his concerns about a lack of playing time.

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.