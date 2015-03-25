 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool report Spartak Moscow to UEFA after

06 December 2017 04:54

Liverpool have reported Spartak Moscow to UEFA after teenage striker Rhian Brewster was allegedly subjected to racist abuse.

England's Under-19 World Cup winner was visibly angry at the end of the Reds' 2-0 UEFA Youth League win at Prenton Park and had to be restrained by team-mates and coaching staff at the final whistle.

Liverpool confirmed they have "followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA" and Press Association Sport understands the incident is believed to relate to alleged racist abuse.

It is the second time this season Liverpool have been forced to act against the Russian club after Brewster's team-mate Bobby Adekanye was racially abused by fans during the game in Moscow in September.

Spartak were found guilty on that occasion and ordered to partially close their academy ground for one match.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.