Liverpool release seven players





They are goalkeeper Alex Manninger, centre-back Tom Brewitt, midfielder Adam Phillips, midfielders Jake Brimmer and Madger Gomes, full-back Kane Lewis and striker Jack Dunn.





Dunn will join Tranmere Rovers on a permanent contract after spending this season there on loan. He said an emotional farewell via Instagram.

Liverpool have given the FA a list of seven players whose contracts won't be renewed by the club.

Source: DSG

