 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool release seven players

09 June 2017 06:16
Liverpool have given the FA a list of seven players whose contracts won't be renewed by the club.

They are goalkeeper Alex Manninger, centre-back Tom Brewitt, midfielder Adam Phillips, midfielders Jake Brimmer and Madger Gomes, full-back Kane Lewis and striker Jack Dunn.

Dunn will join Tranmere Rovers on a permanent contract after spending this season there on loan. He said an emotional farewell via Instagram.

Source: DSG

