 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool quartet hit the high notes

19 October 2017 05:35

FAO Simon Cowell… We may have found you a new boy band.

Liverpool quartet Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Clyne have all demonstrated their singing potential during an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

With new signing Oxlade-Chamberlain at the wheel during their drive from the Reds’ Melwood training ground to Anfield, the four English players engage in banter and then break out into song during the nine-minute clip.

They sing Mario’s track ‘Let Me Love You’, when front passenger Sturridge takes centre stage before Gomez bails the group out when they lose track of the words, and then finish with Liverpool’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the