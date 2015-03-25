 
Liverpool head to Hong Kong

25 May 2017 05:41
Liverpool will head to Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy this summer, the club have confirmed
 

The tournament will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday 19 and Saturday 22 July and will see the Reds compete against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion. 

“We’re really looking forward to playing in the Premier League Asia Trophy this summer," said manager Jurgen Klopp. "It’s important that the Club takes part in competitions like this as it gives local fans the opportunity to get closer to the action.

“The club has a huge fanbase in Hong Kong and we hope to put on a good performance for our fans.”

