Liverpool ease to record-breaking victory in Maribor

Liverpool finally found their form in front of goal in a record-breaking 7-0 European away victory against hapless Maribor to kick-start their Champions League campaign.

The Reds’ front three of Mohamed Salah (two), Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho got the goals as they put their opponents to the sword in the first half with Firmino adding a fifth shortly after the break and deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring his first for the club late on followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected added-time effort.

Their previous best win away from home in Europe had been 5-0 – against Reykjavik in 1964, Crusaders in 1976 and Haka in 2001 – but the Slovenians made that record easy to beat.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

