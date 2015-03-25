 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has Palace medical after bid accepted

31 August 2017 07:24

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace after they had a £26million bid accepted.

The France defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park having fallen out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp over a number of disciplinary issues last summer, and a return south was always the player's preferred option.

Liverpool had been holding out for £30m but after turning down £22m plus £3m in add-ons on Wednesday - Palace's third offer - the Reds decided to cut their losses on a player whom they have been trying to offload for a year.

Press Association Sport understands earlier in the day Palace made a bid in excess of £20m for Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala but Sakho was always their number one target this summer, having impressed in his four-month stay last season before a knee injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.