Liverpool defeated on penalties by Atletico Madrid in Audi Cup final

03 August 2017 12:08

Liverpool's penultimate pre-season friendly ended with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup final.

The Reds had defeated Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night to set up a meeting with Atleti but fell behind as Keidi Bare nodded home after goalkeeper Danny Ward had pushed Angel Correa's effort onto the woodwork.

Eight minutes from time Jurgen Klopp's side were level when Divock Origi was tripped in the area and Roberto Firmino stepped up to convert the spot-kick to make it 1-1 by full-time.

The contest therefore went to penalties and Reds skipper Jordan Henderson was the only one to miss when his attempt was saved, with former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis scoring the decisive spot-kick to confirm Atletico's victory.

Source: PA

