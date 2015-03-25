 
Liverpool cruise to victory over Sydney

24 May 2017 06:12
Liverpool started their pre-season off with a comfortable win in Australia, three days after the nerve-wracking final game of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's men chose to celebrate their Champions League qualification with a whistlestop trip across the world, with some Liverpool legends along for the ride.

A minute's silence was observed for the victims of the Manchester bombing ahead of the game in the ANZ Stadium.

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher made cameo appearances for the fans, but it was Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino who gave the Reds the 3-0 win.

"That was the most intense away game I’ve ever had,” Klopp joked. “I’ve no idea how the players did it. Obviously they’ve enjoyed it."

A statement from Liverpool Football Club read:

"We are here to show ourselves, the club, Liverpool FC. We’re really thankful Sydney FC gave us the opportunity two weeks after their season. We’re really thankful for the support. That’s why we’re here. We could have done other things, we could have been already on holiday but we came here because we wanted to be together with the Liverpool supporters."

Source: DSG

