Liverpool break television record





It will be the club's 29th televised game of the season - a record for UK television.





Jurgen Klopp's men know that a win will secure Champions League football next season, while anything less will see Reds fans checking their phones and radios for the score in Arsenal's game with Everton.

Sky Sports have announced that Liverpool's final game of the season against already-relegated Middlesbrough will be televised live.

Source: DSG

