 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool break television record

17 May 2017 01:13
Sky Sports have announced that Liverpool's final game of the season against already-relegated Middlesbrough will be televised live.

It will be the club's 29th televised game of the season - a record for UK television.

Jurgen Klopp's men know that a win will secure Champions League football next season, while anything less will see Reds fans checking their phones and radios for the score in Arsenal's game with Everton.  

Source: DSG

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

Feature Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs

Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs...

Europa League finalists Ajax and Manchester United both have a rich history of producing their own players.

Feature The routes to the Europa League final

The routes to the Europa League final...

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the Europa League final having had plenty of scares along the way.

Feature 5 of Ajax

5 of Ajax's best young players...

Dutch giants Ajax will face Manchester United in the Europa League final in Stockholm next week.