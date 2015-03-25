 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses Manchester United ambition

13 October 2017 02:42

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions it was his dream to take charge of Manchester United.

The two arch-rivals go head-to-head at Anfield on Saturday and Klopp’s former boss at Mainz Eckhard Krautzun this week claimed when he played under him the German’s ambition had been to move to Old Trafford.

However, Klopp dismissed the idea that had things turned out differently he would be in the opposition dug-out on Saturday.

“I heard about an interview with my former manager,” he said. “I really like Eckhard Krautzun but when I think too far in the past I am not 100 per cent sure what is right or wrong but it is still funny. I am sure he thinks it was like this.

“How could I, as a very average player at Mainz, say to my manager, ‘By the way, if I become a manager I would love to manage Manchester United’.

“Maybe people think I am a little bit crazy but I am not that crazy. I never thought about something like this.”

He added: “He (Eckhard) was a big admirer, and is still, of Sir Alex Ferguson. In our first meeting he was wearing a jumper of Manchester United when he came in as a new coach. Maybe he forgot.

“There are a few funny stories, unfortunately a few things are not exact but still funny.

“I had fun when I read it but not all of it is exactly like this.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the