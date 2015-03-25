 
Liverpool boost as Adam Lallana closes in on return to fitness

17 October 2017 09:34

Adam Lallana remains on track for a return to the Liverpool side next month.

The attacking midfielder is yet to play for the Reds this season after suffering a thigh injury in a pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid.

Lallana spent time in Qatar last week as part of his recovery programme but returned to Melwood on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com: “It’s absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back.

“It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is.”

Klopp saw his attacking options limited further last week by the loss of Sadio Mane to a hamstring injury.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

