 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Liverpool abandon Virgil van Dijk interest and apologise to Southampton

07 June 2017 07:09

Liverpool have abandoned their hopes of signing Virgil van Dijk and apologised to Southampton for "any misunderstanding" over their interest.

Press Association Sport understands Saints had not received any contact from the Reds regarding their defender, yet the Dutch defender apparently indicated an eagerness to become the latest player to swap St Mary's for Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have made Van Dijk his top target, with the chance to work with the Liverpool boss reported to have played a significant role in the player's decision - information that stuck in the craw at Southampton.

Saints are understood to have asked the Premier League on Tuesday to investigate an alleged illegal approach, which has been followed by Liverpool announcing the end of their pursuit.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs," the statement on Liverpool's official website read.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

Southampton did not wish to comment on a statement that followed high-level talks on Wednesday.

Press Association Sport understands those discussions were the first time the clubs had spoken this summer, having not spoken about Van Dijk before then.

It is understood the apology is likely to be the end of the matter in terms of a Premier League investigation into the approach for a player who still has five years remaining on his deal at St Mary's.

The Reds had been expecting to pay in excess of Â£50milllion - a world-record fee for a defender - and were understood to be willing to make him the highest-paid player at the club.

Van Dijk is said to have preferred Liverpool ahead of interest from fellow interested parties Chelsea and Manchester City.

Last month Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger told Press Association Sport that the club would no longer be bullied in the transfer market, saying they were in a position to turn down a Â£60million bid for Van Dijk.

"We do not need to sell any player for the first time since I've been here," Krueger said.

"I can make that statement and - unless football decides it's in the best interests - we don't need to do that."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea