 
  1. Football
  2. Argentina

Lionel Messi says Argentinaâ€™s World Cup place is merited

11 October 2017 10:51

Hat-trick hero Lionel Messi believes Argentina deserve to go to Russia next summer after he saved their World Cup dreams.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side beat Ecuador 3-1 in their final must-win qualifier on Wednesday despite going behind to Romario Ibarra’s first-minute goal.

But Barcelona’s Messi, who came out of a brief international retirement last year, scored three times to send Argentina to next year’s tournament after they eventually finished third in South American qualifying.

“We deserve to be there after what we have gone through during qualifying,” Messi told Marca. “We did not deserve to miss out and our place at the tournament is merited.

“Of course things were made even more difficult for us when we went a goal behind.

“It isn’t easy to play here with the unique conditions (the high altitude in Quito) but fortunately for us everything went perfectly. It was important for us that everything went well and when everybody is together in the same direction, it is a lot easier for us.”

Argentina were in real danger of failing to reach the World Cup after beginning the day in sixth place and out of the play-off spots.

‘I told the group: Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi,” boss Sampaoli told a press conference.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the