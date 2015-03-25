 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Lionel Messi reiterates desire to finish his career at Barcelona

08 June 2017 04:54

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has reiterated his desire to see out his career with Barcelona.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Spain aged 13 to join Barca, has won eight league titles and four Champions League crowns with the Catalan club, and has no plans to go anywhere else.

"It's what I always dreamed and what I always wanted. I would like to finish my career at Barcelona," Messi said in an interview with ESPN, shown on Barcelona's website.

Messi's contract expires next summer, although reports in Spain suggest he is close to agreeing a three-year extension.

Barca finished second in LaLiga in the 2016/17 campaign, surrendering their crown to arch rivals Real Madrid, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Juventus.

Messi, currently away on international duty with Argentina, added: "We would have liked to have achieved more.

"We play to win titles. We want to be in the Champions League final and to win LaLiga. This year it wasn't to be.

"We tried, but it didn't happen. We ended up with the Copa del Rey and we hope next season will be better for us as far as titles go."

Source: PA

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.