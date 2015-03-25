Lionel Messi agrees new four-year deal at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has agreed a contract extension which will keep him at Barcelona until the summer of 2021.

The 30-year-old Argentina forward had been linked with Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City among others , but is now ready to commit his future to the club he joined at the age of 13.

A statement released on the club's official website, www.fcbarcelona.com, said: "FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the club until June 30th, 2021.

"The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training."

Source: PA

