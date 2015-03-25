 
Linfield set aside space for Celtic fans at Windsor Park

14 July 2017 01:09

Linfield have set aside a section of Windsor Park for Celtic fans who will attend the Champions League qualifier on Friday evening.

The first leg of the second qualifier in Belfast was moved from July 11-12 as initially planned so it did not clash with Orange Order parades.

The Parkhead club revealed shortly after the draw that no tickets would be available for the first tie for their supporters, stating that, "the safety and security of all Celtic supporters travelling and attending matches is of paramount importance to the club."

However, a statement released on Linfield's official website confirmed that arrangements have been made for Hoops fans who have bought tickets for the match, which has a 5pm kick-off.

The statement read: "Linfield Football Club has worked closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that tonight's Champions League qualifier against Celtic is played in a safe and welcoming environment.

"Both clubs have made public requests that Celtic fans do not purchase tickets for the game. Despite this, some fans may have purchased tickets for the match with the intention of supporting Celtic.

"In this event, they should only proceed to the stadium via the Boucher Road and then, under the instructions of stewards and the PSNI, to the Kop Stand.

"These supporters should arrive at the stadium after 3.30pm to ensure access to the game. Celtic fans will not be admitted to any other part of the ground and Linfield fans should not enter the stadium from the Boucher Road.

"No further tickets for tonight's game are available and we would urge all spectators to behave in a respectful and sporting manner."

