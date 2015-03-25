Lincoln City V Stevenage at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Lincoln could ring the changes against StevenageLincoln boss Danny Cowley could ring the changes against Stevenage after a hard-fought goalless draw with Newport.The Imps had a fully fit squad for the trip to Rodney Parade, giving Cowley plenty of options against 15th-placed Stevenage.Josh Ginnelly and Elliott Whitehouse were on the bench and could make the step up.Ipswich winger Danny Rowe is set to join the club on loan in January.Danny Newton and Dale Gorman look set to keep their places for a Stevenage side who thumped Chesterfield 5-1 on Saturday.The duo were two of three changes made by boss Darren Sarll, with the former bagging a brace and Gorman also on the scoresheet.Ben Kennedy has recovered from knee surgery and was a late substitute against the Spireites.He will hope for a more prominent role at Sincil Bank, but with Matty Godden also scoring twice in the Chesterfield clash, the youngster may find it difficult.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.