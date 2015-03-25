Lincoln City V Port Vale at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley will make a late decision on Michael Bostwick ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Port Vale.
Bostwick missed the defeat to Colchester on Tuesday with a hamstring strain and the midfielder could be absent this weekend.
Harry Anderson came through 90 minutes against Colchester after recovering from a knee injury and is likely to play again.
Lincoln are 11th, four points behind the play-off places after just one win in five league matches.
Port Vale will have defender Antony Kay back from suspension for the trip to Sincil Bank.
Centre-back Kay sat out Tuesday's thrashing by Mansfield because of a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend.
Vale manager Neil Aspin has said midfielder Chris Regis is unavailable, although he did not provide a reason.
Defender Joe Davis (thigh), midfielder Ben Whitfield (ankle) and forward Tyrone Barnett (groin) are unlikely to return.
