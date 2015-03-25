Lincoln City V Notts County at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Harry Anderson banned for LincolnLincoln will be without the suspended Harry Anderson for the visit of promotion rivals Notts County.The midfielder must serve a one-match ban following his red card in the Imps last league game - a 4-2 defeat to top-of-the-table Luton on January 1.Lincoln boss Danny Cowley, who has been named League Two manager of the month for December, strengthened his squad this week with the signing of Lee Frecklington from Rotherham while Danny Rowe, who joined on loan from Ipswich last week, could also make his league debut for the club.With those additions, Billy Knott has been allowed to leave the Imps and he will spend the rest of the season on loan at Rochdale.Veteran striker Shola Ameobi could be back for Notts County. The 36-year-old has missed the last four matches with a knock but he is nearing a return.Magpies manager Kevin Nolan, who this weekend celebrates one year in charge at Meadow Lane, suffered a blow this week when Nottingham Forest recalled Ryan Yates from his loan spell.Liam Noble could fill the void left by Yates in midfield. The 26-year-old made his first appearance since rejoining the club as a substitute in the FA Cup win at Brentford and he is now pushing for a starting place.Nolan has also signed Matty Virtue on loan from Liverpool following Yates' departure and he could go straight into the squad.

Source: PAR

