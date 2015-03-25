 
  1. Football
  2. Lincoln City

Lincoln City V Mansfield at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

14 September 2017 12:15
Lincoln striker Matt Green returns to face former club Mansfield

Lincoln welcome striker Matt Green back from suspension when they welcome Mansfield to Sincil Bank.

Green sat out the 1-0 win at Forest Green in midweek but is likely to make an immediate return to the starting XI against his old club - possibly at the expense of another former Stag, Ollie Palmer.

Sam Habergham could deputise again for the injured Sean Long, while Matt Rhead and Josh Ginnelly are also pushing for places.

Club captain Luke Waterfall was on the bench on Tuesday but will expect that to be a temporary measure.

Mansfield manager Steve Evans is monitoring the fitness of several players.

Evans has confirmed some players are battling knocks but declined to name them to avoid tipping off opposite number Danny Cowley.

Paul Anderson, Will Atkinson and Danny Rose are among those looking to break back into the first team.

Anderson and Atkinson both appeared at half-time in Tuesday's goalless draw against Wycombe, while Rose has not featured for two games.

Source: PAR

