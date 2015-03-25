Lincoln City V Luton at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Danny Cowley mulling options as Lincoln host LutonLincoln's performance in the EFL trophy has given manager Danny Cowley a selection headache as the Imps prepare to return to League Two action at home to Luton.Cowley swapped six players in midweek and saw his team defeat Mansfield. Elliott Whitehouse and Ollie Palmer both staked a strong claim to keep the shirt by getting on the scoresheet at the One Call Stadium.Rob Dickie, the fit-again Sam Habergham, Harry Anderson and Billy Knott also impressed on Tuesday night after being given their chance.Elsewhere, Josh Ginnelly has been absent with the ankle injury he sustained on the opening day of the season but the midfielder has been training and is close to a return.Luke Berry is set to make his full debut for Luton in the trip to Lincoln.Berry made his first appearance since signing from Cambridge last week in the 2-2 draw with Mansfield and is expected to start against Lincoln.Midfielder Lawson D'Ath is still struggling with a foot injury and is expected to miss the trip north.Otherwise boss Nathan Jones can select from a fully-fit squad, which was bolstered with the deadline-day signing of young striker Aaron Jarvis.

