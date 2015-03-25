 
Lincoln City V Crawley Town at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

27 October 2017 12:03
Lincoln midfielder Michael Bostwick returns for Crawley clash

Michael Bostwick will be back in the Lincoln team that faces Crawley at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The summer signing missed the defeat at Cheltenham while he served a one-match ban but played against Everton's Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

Bostwick will resume his central midfield partnership alongside Alex Woodyard when the Imps return to league action, meaning Elliott Whitehouse will drop back down to the bench.

Central defender Sean Raggett is also expected to be recalled after he was rested in the cup while winger Cameron Stewart could be included in the squad after signing for Lincoln on a short-term deal on Tuesday.

Crawley boss Harry Kewell could name an unchanged team for the trip to Lincolnshire.

Kewell was impressed with his side's performance in holding league leaders Luton to a goalless draw last weekend and appears to have no new selection problems.

Right-back Lewis Young (groin) is close to returning and could face a late fitness test, but Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt, who has not played since August due to a knee problem, is unlikely to be fit.

Injured midfielders Mark Randall and Moussa Sanoh are likely to remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

