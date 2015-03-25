 
Lincoln City V Chesterfield at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

05 October 2017 12:32
Lincoln's Billy Knott misses Chesterfield clash as he finishes suspension

Lincoln continue to be without the suspended Billy Knott for Saturday's visit of Chesterfield.

The midfielder serves the final match of his three-game ban after a red card in the 4-1 defeat at Notts County last month.

Sean Long, Luke Waterfall, Elliott Whitehouse and Matt Rhead are all pushing for starts after being named as substitutes in the 0-0 derby draw against Grimsby.

The Imps are 11th in Sky Bet League Two, five points behind the play-off places.

Chesterfield are without defender Zak Jules after he suffered a hamstring injury last month.

The 20-year-old has been on loan from Shrewsbury and is now set to return to Shropshire and is likely to need surgery.

Bradley Barry is back after suspension with Chesterfield second bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

They appointed Jack Lester as manager last month but he lost his first game in charge, 2-0 to Cheltenham, although they beat Rotherham 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

