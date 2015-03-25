Lincoln City V Carlisle at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Imps hoping for double boostLincoln are hopeful Sam Habergham and Josh Ginnelly will be available for the visit of Carlisle.Left-back Habergham is recovering from two hernia operations but played in a practice match recently without suffering any ill-effects.Ginnelly has been absent with the ankle injury he sustained on the opening day of the season but the midfielder has been training and is close to a return.Sean Raggett remains available despite being sold to Norwich, with the Championship club having loaned the centre-half back to the Imps until January.Carlisle will keep faith with the majority of the team that ran Sunderland close in the Carabao Cup.The Cumbrians made just two changes in midweek, resting Tom and Shaun Miller, and were narrowly beaten 2-1 by the Championship side.Both will be in contention to return but Jamie Devitt might also expect to keep his spot after a solid outing against the Black Cats.Jason Kennedy made a late cameo from the bench and is now fully back in contention after groin trouble.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.