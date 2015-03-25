 
  1. Football
  2. Lincoln City

Lincoln City V Carlisle at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:38
Imps hoping for double boost

Lincoln are hopeful Sam Habergham and Josh Ginnelly will be available for the visit of Carlisle.

Left-back Habergham is recovering from two hernia operations but played in a practice match recently without suffering any ill-effects.

Ginnelly has been absent with the ankle injury he sustained on the opening day of the season but the midfielder has been training and is close to a return.

Sean Raggett remains available despite being sold to Norwich, with the Championship club having loaned the centre-half back to the Imps until January.

Carlisle will keep faith with the majority of the team that ran Sunderland close in the Carabao Cup.

The Cumbrians made just two changes in midweek, resting Tom and Shaun Miller, and were narrowly beaten 2-1 by the Championship side.

Both will be in contention to return but Jamie Devitt might also expect to keep his spot after a solid outing against the Black Cats.

Jason Kennedy made a late cameo from the bench and is now fully back in contention after groin trouble.

Source: PAR

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.