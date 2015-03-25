Lincoln City V Cambridge Utd at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Sean Raggett banned for LincolnLincoln will be without the suspended Sean Raggett when Cambridge visit Sincil Bank.Raggett received his fifth yellow card of the season during the victory against Chesterfield and he will serve a one-match ban on Saturday.Club captain Luke Waterfall will replace Raggett, who is set to join Norwich in January, in central defence for what will be his first start in over a month.The Imps have midfielder Billy Knott available again after he completed his three-match ban last weekend.Cambridge captain Leon Legge will serve a one-match suspension following his sending off against Wycombe.On-loan Mansfield defender George Taft is expected to deputise for Legge, alongside Greg Taylor in central defence.Striker Ade Azeez continues his rehabilitation from a knee problem and is the only definite absentee.United have lost their last three games - to Swindon and Wycombe in League Two and Southampton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

