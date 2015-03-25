 
Lincoln City V Barnet at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:00
Lincoln boss Danny Cowley hopeful Billy Knott red card is overturned

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley is confident he will have Billy Knott available against Barnet despite the striker's red card at the weekend.

Knott was sent off against Notts County after accidentally catching home midfielder Ryan Yates with what referee Sebastian Stockbridge deemed to be a high boot.

As things stand, Knott will begin a three-match suspension on Tuesday night but the Imps have appealed against the decision and Cowley fully expects the red card to be overturned.

Should Knott be banned, either Ollie Palmer or Matt Rhead will be recalled to partner Matt Green up front.

Barnet are still without striker John Akinde as last season's top scorer battles a hamstring injury.

However, Rossi Eames should be boosted by the return of Ricardo Santos, who missed Saturday's home defeat to Crawley with a dead leg.

Jamie Stephens and Curtis Weston (both knee) are close to a return, although Tuesday' clash is likely to come too soon.

Forward Dave Tarpey, Elliott Johnson (both knee) and Richard Brindley (foot) are all long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

