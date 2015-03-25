Lincoln City V Accrington Stanley at Sincil Bank : Match Preview

Lincoln likely to stick with winning side against AccringtonLincoln boss Danny Cowley could name an unchanged line-up for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Accrington.The Imps came through last weekend's 2-0 win at Yeovil unscathed and Cowley is likely to stick with the same starting XI after three straight victories.Winger Jordan Maguire-Drew is back with the squad after returning to parent club Brighton for treatment on a hip injury.Matt Rhead is set to lead the line after signing a one-year contract extension in midweek.Accrington will once again be without Seamus Conneely, Erico Sousa and Mehki McLeod.Skipper Conneely (groin) and Sousa (leg) have both missed the last four matches.The latter's fellow winger McLeod (leg) was absent for Stanley's most recent outing on December 5, which was also an away clash with Lincoln, in the Checkatrade Trophy - a 3-2 defeat.The league match John Coleman's men were set to play against Swindon four days later was postponed due to the inclement weather, with freezing temperatures and snow having left the pitch at the Crown Ground unplayable.

Source: PAR

