Lincoln City 4-1 Carlisle - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Alex Woodyard at the double as Lincoln beat CarlisleTwo rare goals from Alex Woodyard propelled Lincoln to a 4-1 win over 10-man Carlisle.Midfielder Woodyard, who scored just one goal for the club last season, fired Danny Cowley's side in front in the 31st minute with a sublime curling effort.Carlisle looked more threatening at the start of the second half, but it was Woodyard who scored the crucial second goal for the Imps in the 62nd minute. The former Braintree man slotted home after exchanging passes with Matt Rhead.It was Rhead who scored Lincoln's third goal from the spot in the 67th minute. Strike partner Matt Green won the penalty after being hauled down by Tom Parkes, who was sent off after receiving his second booking.Reggie Lambe pulled a goal back for the Cumbrians in the 75th minute but substitute Billy Knott restored City's three-goal lead in the 87th minute.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker