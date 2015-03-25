Lincoln City 3-1 Port Vale - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Matt Green ends goal drought as Lincoln see off Port ValeMatt Green scored for the first time since August as Lincoln returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Port Vale at Sincil Bank.Striker Green struck after just 11 minutes, nodding home Harry Anderson's right-wing cross for his first goal in 17 matches.Danny Pugh levelled before half-time but second-half strikes from Michael Bostwick and Luke Waterfall secured victory for the hosts, who had lost their last two games.Vale responded well to Green's opener, with James Gibbons hitting the crossbar and Tom Pope having a header cleared, with the visitors appealing in vain that the ball had crossed the line.But they did have an equaliser to celebrate in first-half added time when Pugh volleyed past Josh Vickers.The Imps reasserted their dominance after the break and restored their lead in the 53rd minute when Bostwick curled home from 20 yardsLuke Waterfall doubled their lead from close range with 20 minutes left after Vale had failed to deal with Neal Eardley's free-kick.In the closing stages, Rhead saw a header scrambled off the line as Lincoln threatened a fourth goal.

Source: PA

