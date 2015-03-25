Lincoln City 2-1 Chesterfield - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lincoln continued their solid start to life back in the Football League with a 2-1 victory over struggling Chesterfield.
The Imps were not at their best against a Spireites team lacking confidence and quality but they did not need to be.
Michael Bostwick gave City the lead on 17 minutes when his shot took a huge deflection off Bradley Barry and spun beyond wrong-footed keeper Joe Anyon.
The Imps doubled their lead on 25 minutes and again a Spireites player had the final touch as Andy Kellett inadvertently drilled Harry Anderson's cross into his own net.
Chesterfield pulled a goal back with eight minutes left. After Anderson was adjudged to have brought down Barry in the box, substitute Kristian Dennis netted from the spot.
Source: PA