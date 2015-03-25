Lincoln City 2-1 Chesterfield - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Lincoln beat Chesterfield to continue solid startLincoln continued their solid start to life back in the Football League with a 2-1 victory over struggling Chesterfield.The Imps were not at their best against a Spireites team lacking confidence and quality but they did not need to be.Michael Bostwick gave City the lead on 17 minutes when his shot took a huge deflection off Bradley Barry and spun beyond wrong-footed keeper Joe Anyon.The Imps doubled their lead on 25 minutes and again a Spireites player had the final touch as Andy Kellett inadvertently drilled Harry Anderson's cross into his own net.Chesterfield pulled a goal back with eight minutes left. After Anderson was adjudged to have brought down Barry in the box, substitute Kristian Dennis netted from the spot.

