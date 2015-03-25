Lincoln City 2-1 Barnet - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Ollie Palmer and Harry Anderson on target as Lincoln beat BarnetLincoln bounced back from a mauling at Notts County to see off Barnet 2-1, with Ollie Palmer and Harry Anderson stinging the Bees.Palmer struck early on, with Anderson adding a second just before the break as City dominated the first half.Barnet improved after the break, though, and pulled a goal back through Shaq Coulthirst but couldn't find a second as the Imps returned to winning ways.City struck inside seven minutes when Palmer, given the freedom of the Barnet midfield, unleashed a 20-yard drive into the bottom corner.Craig Ross pulled off a terrific save from Josh Ginnelly's 30-yard piledriver, before punching away an Anderson effort as the hosts threatened to run riot.The Imps' second duly came just before the break when Matt Green's cross was hit back across goal by Alex Woodyard and there was Anderson to smash home a volley.Barnet grabbed a lifeline just past the hour mark when Coulthirst took advantage of some sloppy City defending in their own box to lash home a shot from 15 yards.Lincoln were made to work hard for the win but almost added a third at the death when Anderson's powerful shot was superbly tipped over by Ross.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.