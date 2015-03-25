 
  1. Football
  2. Lincoln City

Lincoln City 2-1 Barnet - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:23
Ollie Palmer and Harry Anderson on target as Lincoln beat Barnet

Lincoln bounced back from a mauling at Notts County to see off Barnet 2-1, with Ollie Palmer and Harry Anderson stinging the Bees.

Palmer struck early on, with Anderson adding a second just before the break as City dominated the first half.

Barnet improved after the break, though, and pulled a goal back through Shaq Coulthirst but couldn't find a second as the Imps returned to winning ways.

City struck inside seven minutes when Palmer, given the freedom of the Barnet midfield, unleashed a 20-yard drive into the bottom corner.

Craig Ross pulled off a terrific save from Josh Ginnelly's 30-yard piledriver, before punching away an Anderson effort as the hosts threatened to run riot.

The Imps' second duly came just before the break when Matt Green's cross was hit back across goal by Alex Woodyard and there was Anderson to smash home a volley.

Barnet grabbed a lifeline just past the hour mark when Coulthirst took advantage of some sloppy City defending in their own box to lash home a shot from 15 yards.

Lincoln were made to work hard for the win but almost added a third at the death when Anderson's powerful shot was superbly tipped over by Ross.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Che...

Chelsea play at Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with